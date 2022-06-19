Uttar Pradesh: RPF Personnel's Heroic Act Saves Elderly Woman From Being Run Over By Train

A woman's life was saved due to the timely response by a Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel, while she was dangerously trying to cross the railway track. On Saturday, the RPF Head constable Kamlesh Kumar Dubey in a heroic manner pulled up an elderly woman from the railway track in a blink of an eye before the speeding Sampark Kranti express at Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur railway station.

The CCTV footage of this event has been shared by the Ministry of Railways wherein the visuals show the bravery of the RPF personnel who acted swiftly and saved a life. The event took place on Saturday at Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur station in the Jhansi division. As per the visuals, head constable Kamlesh Kumar Dubey who was on his duty is seen making signs, clearly indicating that he was trying to stop someone from crossing the railway track. According to the reports, the elderly woman did not listen to the warnings of the railway police personnel and tried crossing the railway track knowing that an express is about to pass. Seeing that the elderly woman is in danger as the Sampark Kranti approaches, Dubey who is 59 years old, in a split second pulled the elderly woman with all his strength and saved her from being run over by an approaching train.

आरपीएफ कर्मी की सतर्कता और तत्परता से बचाई गई महिला की जान!



झांसी मंडल के ललितपुर स्टेशन पर पटरी पार कर रही एक बुजुर्ग महिला को वहां तैनात रेलवे सुरक्षाकर्मी ने अपनी जान पर खेलकर बचाया।



सभी से अनुरोध है कि एक से दूसरे प्लेटफॉर्म पर जाने के लिए फुट ओवर ब्रिज का उपयोग करें। pic.twitter.com/HZUCEXvbjs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 18, 2022

Use foot-over-bridge: Ministry of Railways

The Ministry of Railways shared this video through its official Twitter handle and said, "The woman's life was saved by the vigilance and promptness of the RPF personnel! An elderly woman crossing the track at Lalitpur station of Jhansi division was saved by the railway security personnel posted there by playing on his life." It also urged the passengers to use the Foot-over-bridge to go from one platform to another to avoid any mishap.

The official Twitter handle of RPF also shared the video and called Kamlesh Dubey's act a "courageous move" and said that the RPF personnel risked his own life and saved the woman. It also urged people to stay away from the railway tracks.