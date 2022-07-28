Uttar Pradesh: School Teacher Suspended After Ordering Student To Massage Hand; WATCH

A video that has recently gone viral on social media shows a primary school teacher getting her hand massaged by a student as she rests on a chair. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district when during school hours the teacher ordered the student, seemingly a boy, to massage her hands while other kids were seen doing their own chores.

The video which was shot by someone present in the classroom shows the teacher sitting on a chair with a water bottle in one hand as she drinks water, while a child is massaging her left hand. In between this, she also yells at the other children in the class.

The female teacher who has been identified as Urmila Singh used to work as an assistant teacher at the Pokhari Primary School under Bawan Block's Basic Education Department. However, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) after taking note of the incident ordered the Block Education Officer to investigate the whole matter and further take departmental action.

Following the same, BEO BP Singh has ordered the suspension of the teacher for getting children to serve in the classroom. Notably, it is being said that the Hardoi teacher used to threaten children in order to make them serve her instead of teaching and now the video is evident proof of that.



Image: Republic World