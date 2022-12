A 28-year-old man was found dead on a railway track near Varna Tikar village of Gauriganj Police Station area here, police said on Saturday.

A severed body of Dev Tiwari was found lying on a railway track on Friday evening, Inspector In-charge, Gauriganj, Rahul Kumar said. Investigations are on into the incident and the body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Image: PTI