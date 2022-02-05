Uttar Pradesh: Speeding Truck Overturns On Police Vehicle; 3 Cops Killed, 1 Injured

In an extremely horrific incident of a road accident from Uttar Pradesh, as many as three police officers were killed after a speeding vehicle overturned on their police response vehicle (PRV) on Friday night. The incident which took place in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district near Mahdi Kheda Pulia in Safipur Kotwali included two female constables along with another male constable.

As informed by the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Mukul Goel, an overspeeding truck reportedly overturned on the PR vehicle after which three police personnel died, while another one is critically injured. Meanwhile, the Unnao Superintendent of Police had also reached the spot to take stock of the situation, and efforts were also made to remove the truck from the top of the vehicle through a crane.

In a tragic incident in Unnao, a tanker toppled over a UP 112 PRV in which three Police personnel on duty including two female constables lost their valuable lives & one critically injured.

My heartfelt condolences for the bereaved family members & prayers for the departed soul. — DGP UP (@dgpup) February 4, 2022

In the meantime, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed his condolences to the police personnel killed in the accident, "UP CM Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji has deeply condoled the death of policemen in a road accident in Unnao district. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased", tweeted the UP CMO's office.

Apart from that, he has also instructed the district administration to extend as much help as possible and further provide necessary treatment to the injured.

Another road accident in UP in less than 12 hours

In an accident in less than 12 hours from the state, five people were killed and another one was injured in a serious car accident in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. According to the Tanda Sub-Divisional magistrate Rajesh Kumar, five people who are traveling in the car died and the condition of the driver is critical and has been admitted to a district hospital.

Speaking to ANI, he informed that the accident took place near the Sikampur intersection in the Thana Tanda area. "The five people were riding in an eco-car and later met with an accident while returning from the Swar village.

Image: ANI