Uttar Pradesh: Speeding Vehicle Kills Two In Lucknow

Two youths were run over by a speeding vehicle on Monday in the Gosainganj area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh while they were changing tyre on the road, said the police.

The duo was declared brought dead after they were taken to a private hospital. As per the police reports, Afzal, 21 and Shahnawaz, 20 were hit while replacing the truck tyre accompanied by Sonu, the truck driver.

Three of them had come to Transport Nagar in Gosainganj to deliver a consignment on Sunday and left for Rae Bareli on Monday. On the way, they had a burst tyre on Shaheed Path and while the two youths were fixing it, a speeding vehicle ran over them.

Since January, over 15 cases of hit-and-run have been reported in Lucknow which has claimed 19 lives so far.

The police inspector stated that the duo’s bodies got trapped in the vehicle’s bumper and they were dragged for about 700 meters before hitting a divider. While the driver and onlookers tried to chase the vehicle, their efforts were futile.

As per eyewitness accounts, Afzal and Shahnawaz’s bodies lay there for over half an hour as the police arrived late to the accident spot. An FIR has been filed against the vehicle driver, who is yet to be identified, under causing death by negligence and rash driving.

Police investigations are underway to track and identify the vehicle and its driver with the help of CCTV cameras in the area.

According to the last data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) of 2017, in Lucknow, one person is killed in a hit-and-run case per day. A total of 413 road deaths were recorded in the city in 2017, out of which 339 were identified as victims of hit-and-run cases.

As per the data, Lucknow ranked third among all the 19 metropolitan cities in the number of road deaths cases.

