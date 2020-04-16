Stranded UP Migrants In Moradabad Sent Back Home From Shelters, 15-days Rations In Hand

Amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the fast-spreading Coronavirus pandemic, as many as 218 migrant workers from different districts of Uttar Pradesh who were stranded in Moradabad due to the lockdown were sent back on Wednesday to their respective homes on buses.

"There are 218 people from Uttar Pradesh. We have arranged nine buses for them to go back to their respective homes. We have even provided them ration for 15 days," said Tej Singh Yadav, an official from a shelter home.

"We have informed them that they also have to maintain social distancing in the bus. Besides doing yoga on a daily basis during their stay in the shelter home, we have even taught them to stay away from drugs," he added.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 727 on Wednesday including 11 deaths and 55 recoveries, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Health Secretary. Of the total 75 districts of UP, 44 have been affected by the fatal disease, he added. On Wednesday, the State reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, the State Health Ministry notified during a press conference.

Uttar Pradesh government has geared up with stricter measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the state and to ensure smooth supply of essentials in the wake of lockdown extension till May 3.

In the wake of the lockdown extension, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed the nodal officers appointed in various states to reach out to the migrant workers and provide adequate facilities to them.

The state government has decided to pay special attention and provide medical facilities to people showing symptoms of COVID-19 in all areas of the state. To ensure the safety of health workers who are treating and taking care of COVID-19 patients, additional PPEs will be provided with the help of state COVID-19 fund.

Enforcing stricter measures in this second phase of lockdown extension, all areas with more than one positive case will be sealed completely, to curb its spread, the Chief Minister said. Around 86 hotspots have been identified across 15 districts so far, and 20 lakh people have been quarantined under such areas. All the areas are being thoroughly sanitised, an official said.