Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Suspended After She Walks On 'chair Bridge' Held By Students; WATCH

In another shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a primary school teacher in an unsympathetic manner made the students of her school hold a 'bridge of chairs' for her as she enters the waterlogged school by walking over them. The incident took place in the Baldeo area of Mathura from where the video has now gone viral on social media.

As evident in the video, the female teacher who has kept her face covered uncaringly steps over plastic chairs put in a line like a bridge as she crossed the flooded area. She wanted to cross the area without getting wet while making students constantly stand in the water holding the chairs in school uniforms.

The video seems to have been recorded by one of the colleagues in the Primary School Daghenta I of Baldeo Block whom she wishes Good Morning after stepping on a dry surface. While taking cognizance of the matter, BSA in-charge Neetu Singh suspended the teacher and further ordered an investigation into the matter.

Notably, this is not the first such objectionable act that has surfaced from a school in Uttar Pradesh. The Mathura school incident came just a day after another video went viral where a female school teacher was seen getting her hand massaged by a student while she sat on a chair.

Lady teacher suspended after she made student massage her hand

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district when during school hours the teacher ordered a student, seemingly a boy, to massage her hands. The video which was shot by someone present in the classroom shows the teacher sitting on a chair with a water bottle in one hand as she drinks water, while a child is massaging her left hand.

The female teacher who has been identified as Urmila Singh used to work as an assistant teacher at the Pokhari Primary School under Bawan Block's Basic Education Department. However, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) after taking note of the incident ordered the Block Education Officer to investigate the whole matter and further take departmental action.

Following the same, BEO BP Singh also ordered the suspension of the teacher.



Image: ANI