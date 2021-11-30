Uttar Pradesh TET Exam 2021 Paper Leak: Special Task Force Team Arrests 1 Accused

In an update in the ongoing investigation of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 examination paper leak case, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested an accused on November 30. According to the investigating officer, Sanjeev Gupta, IG (Law and Order), the Uttar Pradesh police confiscated one set of UP TET 2021 question papers, six admit cards, and three mobile phones from the convict.

UP STF has arrested one accused in connection with UP TET paper leak matter. One set of question paper of UP TET 2021, six admit cards and three mobile phones seized from him: Sanjeev Gupta, IG (Law and Order) pic.twitter.com/iE6sh3Pewi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2021

UP STF arrests one accused in UP TET paper leak case

The case was transferred to UP STF by the basic education ministry as the leaked paper went viral across several districts of the state. As of now, more than 25 individuals have been taken into custody in the matter.

Earlier, Dr Satish Dwivedi, the minister of basic education, had said that while transferring a case to the Special Task Force (STF), "The UP STF will investigate the paper leak of the UPTET 2021 exam. The exam would be held again within a month by the Uttar Pradesh government.''

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier on Sunday announced that the State Road Transport Corporation will provide free services to students taking the UPTET 2021 exam, adding that no additional fee will be levied on any candidate.

Informing the same, the UP CM had tweeted, "The state government is standing with the candidates of UPTET. The re-examination will be conducted in a transparent manner within one month. No additional fee will be charged from any candidate. The candidates appearing for the examination will be given free travel facilities in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTCHQ) buses."

The UP TET 2021 paper 1 was scheduled to be conducted on November 28, however, the question paper was leaked and went viral via numerous WhatsApp groups in Mathura, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr just before the test. At least 24 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the UPTET 2021 exam paper leak.

Image: ANI