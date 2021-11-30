Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh TET Exam 2021 Paper Leak: Special Task Force Team Arrests 1 Accused

According to Sanjeev Gupta, IG (Law and Order), the UP police confiscated one set of UP TET 2021 question papers, 6 admit cards, & 3 phones from the accused.

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
UP

Image: Shutterstock


In an update in the ongoing investigation of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 examination paper leak case, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested an accused on November 30. According to the investigating officer, Sanjeev Gupta, IG (Law and Order), the Uttar Pradesh police confiscated one set of UP TET 2021 question papers, six admit cards, and three mobile phones from the convict. 

UP STF arrests one accused in UP TET paper leak case

The case was transferred to UP STF by the basic education ministry as the leaked paper went viral across several districts of the state. As of now, more than 25 individuals have been taken into custody in the matter.

READ | UP: Jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh looted from retired govt official's residence

Earlier, Dr Satish Dwivedi, the minister of basic education, had said that while transferring a case to the Special Task Force (STF), "The UP STF will investigate the paper leak of the UPTET 2021 exam. The exam would be held again within a month by the Uttar Pradesh government.''

READ | UP declared 'most friendly state for shooting': 10 films that showcase essence of Lucknow

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier on Sunday announced that the State Road Transport Corporation will provide free services to students taking the UPTET 2021 exam, adding that no additional fee will be levied on any candidate.

Informing the same, the UP CM had tweeted, "The state government is standing with the candidates of UPTET. The re-examination will be conducted in a transparent manner within one month. No additional fee will be charged from any candidate. The candidates appearing for the examination will be given free travel facilities in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTCHQ) buses." 

READ | UN scales up aid to EU-Belarus border as worsening winter conditions lead to more deaths

The UP TET 2021 paper 1 was scheduled to be conducted on November 28, however, the question paper was leaked and went viral via numerous WhatsApp groups in Mathura, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr just before the test. At least 24 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the UPTET 2021 exam paper leak.

READ | New COVID-19 guidelines: Delhi airport ready with arrangements for up to 1,500 international passengers

Image: ANI

READ | Man stabs, injures wife after seeing her beating up their children for not studying
Tags: UP, UP TET, STF
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND