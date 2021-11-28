Uttar Pradesh To Get New AIIMS In Gorakhpur In December; PM Modi To Inaugurate

Making a massive announcement in the run-up for assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new AIIMS institute in Gorakhpur. The hospital will be inaugurated in December as part of the government's mission to establish a medical college in every district of the UP, he said.

With the high stakes involved in Uttar Pradesh that will head to the polls next year, CM Yogi announced that the BJP government aims to establish and open an AIIMS-like institute in every district. Addressing the public in Deora, the Chief Minister said the infrastructural work towards establishing multiple medical colleges has already begun in UP.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is working with the aim to establish a medical college in every district of the State. On the same lines, the new AIIMS hospital will be inaugurated by PM Modi in Gorakhpur next month," said Yogi.

Development schemes launched in UP ahead of polls

Just days ago, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar in Jewar. The airport which is the second international to come up in the Delhi NCR region will help in decongesting India's busiest airport, the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

At the time of the inauguration of the airport, both PM Modi and the Chief Minister had expressed a desire to open nine medical colleges with state-of-the-art equipment and medical infrastructure. Yogi had pressed that his government is working hard to ensure that UP gets the best medical facilities and the burden of patients moving to the national capital is reduced.

The Uttar Pradesh polls are the most crucial among all the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year in five states. Earlier this month, PM Modi had visited Sultanpur where he inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway. Later, he visited Mahoba and Jhansi for the event. The Prime Minister recently participated in the IG-DIG conference from across the country in Lucknow and also laid the foundation stone for Asia's largest Jewar Airport.