Uttar Pradesh To Have Special COVID Vaccination Booths For Women Across 75 Districts

Amid the second wave of coronavirus in India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that his government is going to start special COVID vaccination booths for women.

Special 'pink booths' will be functioning from Monday for women across the 75 districts- one for each age category, 18-44 and 45+ respectively, in district women hospitals and district joint hospitals, the state government said.

The UP CM said, "'Women Special' vaccination booths are being started by UP in all the districts from Monday, June 07, 2021. All the mothers and sisters should get the 'Jeet ka teeka' as soon as possible."

Over 2 Crore COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In UP

Uttar Pradesh has administered over two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till now with over 30 lakh jabs given to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, the state government said on Sunday. So far, 1,66,27,059 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 36,27,433 have received both doses, it said. "Till now, we have administered more than two crores (2,02,34,598) doses of vaccine. In view of the huge population of Uttar Pradesh, we have to speed up the vaccination drive," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a high-level COVID review meeting.

Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country. Last month, Maharashtra has achieved the milestone of administering two crore vaccine doses. "We must now work on increasing the target set under Mission June by three times for July," the chief minister said. Uttar Pradesh had set a target of administering one crore vaccine doses in one month under 'Mission June'. The UP government also said the state has administered over 30 lakh vaccine doses in the 18-44 age category, the highest in the country. In a day, the state has jabbed around 3.88 lakh people.