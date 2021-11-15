State Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said on Sunday that the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to launch a 24-hour ambulance service, 'Abhinav Ambulance', for cows suffering from major ailments. According to the minister, 515 ambulances are ready for the unique initiative, which is likely to be the first in the country.

"Akin to the 112 emergency service number, the new service would pave the way for the speedy treatment of seriously ill cows," the minister told media in Mathura.

He estimated that an ambulance with a veterinary doctor and two assistants would come within 15 to 20 minutes of the request. According to the minister, a call centre will be established in Lucknow to receive complaints under the scheme, which is due to begin in December.

The availability of free high-quality semen and embryo transplant technology will help the state's breed enhancement effort, he said. The embryo transplant technology will be a "virtual revolution" in the state, since it will be able to turn even infertile cows into high-milk-producing animals, according to the minister.

According to Chaudhary, this would automatically eliminate the stray cattle problem because cow caretakers would refrain from releasing cows that produce at least 20 litres of milk every day. He stated that the initiative would begin as a pilot project in eight districts across the state, including Mathura. The Yogi Adityanath government provided funds to cow shelters for the first time in the state's history to keep stray cattle. The minister stated that no prior government in the state had taken such a step.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to religious bodies

During a programme at the Gorakhnath temple in September to commemorate Mahant Digvijaynath's 52nd death anniversary and Mahant Avaidyanath's seventh death anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged religious bodies to come forward to protect cows and culture, saying that mere speeches would not suffice. According to the chief minister, no religious entity has yet expressed interest in adopting cows from shelter homes, and religion can only be protected if its true principles are acknowledged.

"The government is doing its work but people have to come forward as cows can't be protected with the attitude of taking milk and leaving them on roads," the CM had stated. "Only speeches can't protect cows but for this, it is necessary to get associated with the system and work with respect and devotion," Yogi added. "Religious organisations should come forward for the protection of cows, Sanskrit and culture," he had mentioned. According to Adityanath, six lakh cows are currently housed in shelter houses as part of the 'Sahbhagita Scheme.' He had said that everyone who adopts a cow from a shelter house will receive Rs 900 per month from the government.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: Twitter/@ANINewsUP/PTI/RepresentativeImage