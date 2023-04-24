Uttar Pradesh: Two Dead In lightning Strike In Chandwak, CM Announces Compensation

Two persons were killed in a lightning strike in the Chandwak area here on Sunday evening, officials said.

Santu Ram (65) and Jeera Devi (45) were grazing goats in Ramgarh village when suddenly it started raining. They were struck by lightning while they were taking the herd to a safer place, District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives, the CM’s office said.

The chief minister has instructed that Rs 4 lakh each be paid to the family members of the deceased, it said.