Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Two Killed, Six Injured In Road Accident In Sonbhadra

Accompanied by his relatives, a resident of Baghadu village had gone to Tumiya village for the wedding of his daughter. The accident took place late on Tuesday night when they were returning home in the pickup van.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Representative Image

Image: ANI


 Two persons were killed and six injured in a collision between a pickup van and a sand-laden mini-truck near Ghiwahi railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, police said on Wednesday. Accompanied by his relatives, a resident of Baghadu village had gone to Tumiya village for the wedding of his daughter. The accident took place late on Tuesday night when they were returning home in the pickup van, SHO Vindhamganj Arvind Gupta said.

The victims were travelling in the pick-up van. The deceased have been identified as Basant Lal (26) and Rajnarayan (55), he added.  The police have sent the bodies to for post-mortem and the injured have been admitted to a hospital. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT