Uttar Pradesh: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates 29th 'Hunar Haat' In Rampur

On Saturday, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan launched the 29th 'Hunar Haat' in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, were also in attendance. The theme for this edition of 'Hunar Haat' is 'Best from Waste'. Several high-quality objects produced entirely of used and discarded household items such as plastic, paper, ply, wood, glass, porcelain, jute, cotton, wool, and banana stems, sugarcane pulp, and paddy were available at the event.

"There is no dearth of skilled people in India. There is a need to brand and advertise their abilities, and 'Hunar Haat' is playing a key role in this regard. 'Hunar Haat' is also available on GeM (Government e-Marketplace) which will provide large-scale national and worldwide marketplaces for artisans and craftsmen's indigenous items," Pradhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He also claimed that the government's 'New Education Policy' emphasises 'Padhayi Bhi Aur Kamai Bhi'. Children of artisans and craftsmen will get education and skill development training from the Union Education Ministry and the Union Minority Affairs Ministry, he added. Meanwhile, while speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Naqvi noted that the 'HunarHaat' has established itself as a viable platform for bolstering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Swadeshi-Swavlamban' and 'Vocal for Local,' as well as giving a market for traditional artisans and craftsmen's indigenous items, reported ANI.

Union Min Pradhan heaps praise on Uttar Pradesh government

It should be noted that last week, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised the Uttar Pradesh government for implementing the National Education Policy and stated that skill development is a priority in the state. After a review meeting with authorities, the minister informed that there has been qualitative progress in the state's education sector. The Union Education Minister also praised the state administration, stating that 15 to 18% of students in India study in Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that this number is more than the population of many countries. The minister also stated that excellent administration in UP will establish good governance in the country, adding that 'if you achieve something in UP, it paves the path for achieving anything in the country', reported news agency PTI.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: Twitter/@dpradhanbjp