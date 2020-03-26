COVID-19 Lockdown: With State Borders Shut, UP Mandis Fear Rise In Vegetable Prices  

Due to lack of supply of essential commodities amid nationwide lockdown, several wholesale markets across the country are facing acute problems, leading to a sharp rise in the prices of vegetables and other essential commodities. Such is the case in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur Mandi, where prices of vegetables are likely to rise, despite ample stock in the market.

Describing the ongoing situation to news agnecy ANI, chairman of the wholesale market, SP Gupta said, "There is no shortage of vegetables in Ghazipur wholesale vegetable market. The stock of vegetables are complete, and there is no shortage of any kind from anywhere, but due to lack of supply, the prices of vegetables may increase in the coming days.''

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed restrictions on the movement of people and goods in and out of the state borders in view of the Coronavirus outbreak. Gupta said that presently, there is no shortage in the stock of vegetables as they are being regularly supplied to the retailers. However, considering the restriction on the movement of trains, the prices of certain vegetables may increase in the coming weeks.

People flock to buy essentials in UP

UP's Ghazipur Mandi (wholesale vegetable market) opens at 4 am every day. Earlier, customers used to flock the market by 7 am and would purchase items till 9 pm. But since the lockdown, people have started gathering at 4 am itself. It is because the local authorities in the area are barring a large number of people from entering the market at the same time.

Assuring the people of UP that there is no need to panic, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that vegetables, milk, medicines and other essential commodities will be delivered to the houses of people.

"From tomorrow vegetables, milk, fruits, medicines and other essential commodities will be delivered to your doorsteps for which we have identified more than 10,000 vehicles. I appeal to you to not go to the market to buy essential items," CM Yogi had said said.

So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported above 40 cases of Coronavirus infection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people not to venture outside their homes and follow the rules strictly for the three weeks to curtail the spread of the disease.

