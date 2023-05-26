Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Village Head Shot Dead In Alleged Election Rivalry

The Pradhan of Pariyawan village was shot dead on Thursday due to alleged election enmity at Bhanpur intersection of Tarabganj police station area.

Press Trust Of India
Uttar Pradesh: Village head shot dead in alleged election rivalry

A village head was shot dead in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, police said.

Personnel from nearby police stations have been deployed in the area to maintain peace, they added.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj, Bhupmani Shukla (40), the head of Pariyava village located within the Tarabganj police station limits, was shot at by an unidentified assailant in the afternoon.

Shukla was rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared him "brought dead".

The officer said the body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been lodged.

The Pradhan of Pariyawan village was shot dead on Thursday due to alleged election enmity at Bhanpur intersection of Tarabganj police station area.

Due to this incident, the angry relatives created a ruckus in the district hospital and insisted on taking the dead body home without conducting the post-mortem. After much persuasion by the police, the relatives agreed to conduct the post-mortem. 

