Uttar Pradesh: Woman Walks 80 Km Alone To Get Married Amid Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a 20-year-old woman walked almost 80 kilometres alone from Kanpur to reach her fiancé’s home in Kannauj. According to reports, the couple was supposed to get married on May 4 but had to postpone the wedding because of the coronavirus lockdown. The girl, Goldi and her fiancé, 23-year-old Veerendra Kumar remained in touch through the phone after transport services were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marriage amid lockdown

According to reports, on May 20 Goldi decided to walk from Laxmanpur Tilak village in Kanpur to her fiancé’s village in Baisapur. After Goldi’s surprise arrival, Veerendra's family made the preparations for the couple to get married in a nearby temple while simultaneously maintaining social distancing norms. As per reports, the bride wore a red saree while the groom was seen wearing a white shirt and denims. Both the bride and groom were reportedly wearing masks.

As per reports, thousands of weddings and planned events have been cancelled across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown measures that were put in place in an attempt to stop its spread.

In a similar incident, Groom Indal Raikwar, who belonged to Ashok Nagar in Prayagraj reportedly drove all the way to Deoraha in Tikamgarh district along with his father and two brothers to get married. According to reports, his plan was successful and his marriage ceremony was held at the bride’s residence.

Speaking to ANI Raikwar said, “I decided to get married at my in-law’s place in Madhya Pradesh because I knew that the coronavirus situation was not going to improve any time soon”.

Another strange wedding ceremony took place when a couple from Mumbai came up with a unique idea of getting married amid lockdown. According to reports, both the bride and groom, held their wedding while wearing a mask. Both of them used a stick to exchange garlands. The unique yet hilarious incident soon made its way to social media leaving netizens flabbergasted.

