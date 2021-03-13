Uttar Pradesh Woman Sues Outlet For Delivering Non-veg Pizza, Seeks Rs 1 Cr Compensation

A woman on Saturday approached the consumer court after she was delivered a non-vegetarian pizza by an American pizza restaurant, and sought compensation of Rs one crore. In her petition, the complainant Deepali Tyagi has claimed that she is a pure vegetarian because of her religious beliefs, teachings, family traditions, own conscience and her best choice.

The complaint

In the complaint filed through lawyer Farhat Warsi, Deepika mentioned that she placed an order for a vegetarian pizza from the pizza outlet at her residential complex in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on March 21, 2019. It was the occasion of Holi, and she and her children who were extremely hungry after celebrating the festival was waiting for the order, which was delivered late as opposed to 30 minutes delivery time frame given by the company. She chose to ignore that, but when she took a bite of pizza, she realized that it was a non-vegetarian pizza, with meat pieces instead of mushroom. Thereafter, she lodged a complaint with customer care regarding the same.

It was also pointed out in the complaint that the complainant and her family on March 26, 2019, was offered a treat of pizzas by a caller who claimed to be from the outlet, which they outrightly refused, pointing out that the negligence on the part of the outlet had spoiled the religious practices of the family and that she would have to go through several long and expensive rituals, which will cost her lakh of rupees. The caller then took cognizance, and since the matter was related to monetary compensation, told that he would hand it over to the legal team.

Describing the attitude of the caller very casual, she, in her complaint, urged the consumer court to direct the outlet to provide the claim of Rs one crore, along with compensation for mental harassment and financial hardship caused. After hearing the complainant, the concerned authority has asked the pizza outlet to file a reply to the woman's complaint while listing it for further hearing on March 17.

(Inputs taken from ANI)