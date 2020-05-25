'CM Ordered 1k Aid For 23 Lakh Migrants; 8000 Covid Violators Fined, Given Masks': UP Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government has bought back 23 lakh migrant labourers from other states during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, said Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home on Sunday. Awasthi said that the state government is committed to the safe return of all the stranded labourers to the state.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, he said, "So far, around 23 lakh migrant labourers have returned to the State from different parts of the country. UP government is committed to the safe return of all the stranded labourers to the state." He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that migrant workers coming back to the State should be screened and sent to the quarantine centres or home quarantine as required.

"He has said that they should also be provided with a maintenance allowance of Rs 1,000 during the home quarantine," added Awasthi. The Additional Chief Secretary further said that more than 8,000 people have been fined in the state till date for the violation of social distancing norms and for not wearing masks.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that wherever fines are being imposed, people should also be given two masks," he added. Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of active cases of COVID-19 has reached 2,493 in Uttar Pradesh. "3,433 people have recovered from the disease while 155 others lost their lives," added Mohan.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi on Sunday said that any state that wants migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh back has to seek permission from the government and need to ensure their socio-legal-monetary rights.

Upset that migrant labourers were "not properly taken care of" by various states in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, Adityanath said, "These workers are our biggest resource and will give them employment in Uttar Pradesh as state government is going to set up a commission for their employment."

"They are our people... and if some states want them back, they have to seek permission from the state government," Adityanath said in an interaction with the RSS-affiliated publications 'Panchjanya' and 'Organiser'. As per feedback received from migrant workers who reached Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said safeguarding their rights should get utmost attention and importance.

"All migrant workers are being registered and their skills mapped. Any state or entity interested in inviting migrant workers will need to assure and provide for their socio-legal-monetary rights," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)