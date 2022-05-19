Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Cabinet Accepts Proposal To Stop Grants To New Madrasas

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, May 17 accepted a proposal to provide grants for new madrasas in the state. In a Cabinet meeting, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government accepted the proposal to exclude new madrasas from the grant list. Notably, the decision regarding cutting grants for new madrasas comes nearly a week after the BJP-led state government made singing the national anthem mandatory for all students and teachers in madrasas.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting after a proposal was put forward by the state’s Minority Welfare Department. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the minority state minister of UP Danish Azad Ansari said that no new madrasas will be eligible for grants from the government. “The old madrasas will remain unaffected. We want to improve the quality of education in the existing madrasas,” the minister said.

“We have madrasas across all districts and areas in the state and we are constantly working to improve their quality. The common Muslim person is getting advantages from our decisions. We are not blocking the opening of madrasas; we are providing grants to the old madrasas. We want students of madrasas to excel in life,” Ansari told Republic TV while speaking about the state cabinet decision.

Earlier in its budget 2021-22, the Uttar Pradesh state government had allocated Rs 479 crore under the madrasa modernisation scheme. As per official reports, there are over 16,000 registered madrasas in the state with around 20 lakh students enrolled across the state. Out of the 16,000, 558 madrasas are aided. Now, the government has decided to cut new madrasas from the grants list. Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had also ordered an inquiry into the functioning of madrasas across the state.

Reciting national anthem mandatory in UP madrasas

Earlier last week, the BJP government in UP announced its decision to make it mandatory for all students and teachers in madrasas of the state to sing the national anthem before commencing the classes. The order was implemented on May 12. Danish Azad Ansari, minority state minister of UP has passed this order. The decision was taken in the meeting of the UP Madrasa education board on March 24.

The order of implementation was passed on May 9. As per the order, the schools will continue with the previously sung religious prayers along with the national anthem- "Jana Gana Mana". The order will be applicable in all recognized, aided and non-aided madrasas. The decision came almost five years after the UP Madrasa Board had made the recital of the national anthem and flag hoisting mandatory on independence day, in the year 2017.

Image: PTI