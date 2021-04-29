Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Pushes Weekend Lockdown Till 7 Am On Tuesdays Amid COVID-19 Surge

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday extended the weekend lockdown till 7 am on Tuesdays in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Sudeshna Singh
Uttar Pradesh

PTI


In a key development, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to extend the tenure of its weekend lockdown. Kicking in on Friday evenings, the weekend lockdown will remain in effect till 7 am on Tuesdays. The development comes after the State reported the highest single-day rise with 28,824 fresh cases. 

Here are weekend lockdown rules in Uttar Pradesh:

  • Medical shops can remain open
  • All shops pertaining to the sale and purchase of essential goods will be allowed
  • Petrol pumps, industrial and mining activities, construction activities can remain functional
  • All theatres, multiplexes, stadiums, gyms, swimming pools, parks remain closed
  • Restaurants and food joints will remain shut but home delivery will be allowed 
  • All private and government offices will function with a maximum of 50 percent attendance
  • The rest of the employees will work from home
  • All indoor or outdoor gatherings of more than 5 persons barring for marriage functions are prohibited. 
  • For marriages, 50 people are allowed while for funerals, 20 people are permitted 
  • Public transport, including train and buses, is permitted but will function with only 50 percent of capacity 
  • Inter and intra-state travel will be permitted 

It is pertinent to mention here that the weekend lockdown was put in as an addition to the night curfew after the State started reporting a surge in cases since mid-April. Hitting a new high, the State on Wednesday recorded 29,824 fresh COVID-19 cases and 266 fatalities, pushing the cumulative caseload to 11,82,848 and the death toll to 11,943. The number of active cases in the State presently stands at 3,00,041. 

COVID tally in India

Meanwhile, since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh cases being reported every day. 

In these few days, the contribution of the country to the world figure has risen from 9 percent to 35 percent, which is the highest ever figure by any country. Keeping this in mind, many countries have either closed their borders or cancelled flights from India. The countries include Bangladesh, Germany, Iran, United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates.

In the last 24 hours, India's clocked 3,79,257 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524 cases and the death toll to 2,04,832. 

(Credit-PTI)

First Published:
