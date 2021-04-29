Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Pushes Weekend Lockdown Till 7 Am On Tuesdays Amid COVID-19 Surge

In a key development, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to extend the tenure of its weekend lockdown. Kicking in on Friday evenings, the weekend lockdown will remain in effect till 7 am on Tuesdays. The development comes after the State reported the highest single-day rise with 28,824 fresh cases.

Lockdown in the state will now remain imposed from Friday evenings to 7 am on Tuesdays. The decision has been taken in the wake of #COVID19 situation. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2021

Here are weekend lockdown rules in Uttar Pradesh:

Medical shops can remain open

All shops pertaining to the sale and purchase of essential goods will be allowed

Petrol pumps, industrial and mining activities, construction activities can remain functional

All theatres, multiplexes, stadiums, gyms, swimming pools, parks remain closed

Restaurants and food joints will remain shut but home delivery will be allowed

All private and government offices will function with a maximum of 50 percent attendance

The rest of the employees will work from home

All indoor or outdoor gatherings of more than 5 persons barring for marriage functions are prohibited.

For marriages, 50 people are allowed while for funerals, 20 people are permitted

Public transport, including train and buses, is permitted but will function with only 50 percent of capacity

Inter and intra-state travel will be permitted

It is pertinent to mention here that the weekend lockdown was put in as an addition to the night curfew after the State started reporting a surge in cases since mid-April. Hitting a new high, the State on Wednesday recorded 29,824 fresh COVID-19 cases and 266 fatalities, pushing the cumulative caseload to 11,82,848 and the death toll to 11,943. The number of active cases in the State presently stands at 3,00,041.

COVID tally in India

Meanwhile, since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh cases being reported every day.

In these few days, the contribution of the country to the world figure has risen from 9 percent to 35 percent, which is the highest ever figure by any country. Keeping this in mind, many countries have either closed their borders or cancelled flights from India. The countries include Bangladesh, Germany, Iran, United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates.

In the last 24 hours, India's clocked 3,79,257 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524 cases and the death toll to 2,04,832.

(Credit-PTI)