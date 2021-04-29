Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Pushes Weekend Lockdown Till 7 Am On Tuesdays Amid COVID-19 Surge

Quick links:
PTI
In a key development, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to extend the tenure of its weekend lockdown. Kicking in on Friday evenings, the weekend lockdown will remain in effect till 7 am on Tuesdays. The development comes after the State reported the highest single-day rise with 28,824 fresh cases.
Lockdown in the state will now remain imposed from Friday evenings to 7 am on Tuesdays. The decision has been taken in the wake of #COVID19 situation.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2021
It is pertinent to mention here that the weekend lockdown was put in as an addition to the night curfew after the State started reporting a surge in cases since mid-April. Hitting a new high, the State on Wednesday recorded 29,824 fresh COVID-19 cases and 266 fatalities, pushing the cumulative caseload to 11,82,848 and the death toll to 11,943. The number of active cases in the State presently stands at 3,00,041.
Meanwhile, since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh cases being reported every day.
In these few days, the contribution of the country to the world figure has risen from 9 percent to 35 percent, which is the highest ever figure by any country. Keeping this in mind, many countries have either closed their borders or cancelled flights from India. The countries include Bangladesh, Germany, Iran, United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates.
In the last 24 hours, India's clocked 3,79,257 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524 cases and the death toll to 2,04,832.
(Credit-PTI)