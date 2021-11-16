Uttar Pradesh: Zika Cases Decline In State; No new Cases Reported In Last 24 Hrs

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Tuesday that the situation in Kannauj and Kanpur districts had improved, with no new Zika virus infections registered in the last 24 hours. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), has directed officials to seek the assistance of ASHA workers. Officials have also been asked by the Chief Minister to undertake surprise inspections at pathology centres that are testing for dengue fever.

Rates should be reviewed in light of reports of arbitrary collecting by pathology institutes for dengue testing in some districts. Pathology centres should also conduct surprise inspections. The CMO said that complaints of arbitrary recovery/harassment should be addressed seriously.

Uttar Pradesh: Zika cases decline in Kannauj & Kanpur

"With a continuous decline in Zika virus positivity rate and no new case in the last 24 hours, and situation improving in Kannauj and Kanpur, CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized on testing, tracing and treatment for those who are ill. He also instructed officials to seek ASHA workers' help," CMO stated.

Zika helplines in Lucknow

The Lucknow administration had already issued the Integrated COVID Command Centre's helpline number, 0522-4523000, and organised 500 monitoring teams to battle the Zika virus's spread in the city. An official in Ghaziabad said on Saturday that 157 dengue cases were reported in November. According to Rakesh Gupta, Assistant Chief Medical Officer (ACMO), Ghaziabad, only 157 dengue cases were diagnosed in November, and the infections were successfully controlled.

They previously assumed that as the temperature drops, the number of cases will drop as well. The technique that was devised in this regard yielded results, and they were able to keep track of the cases, he stated. He said 600-700 instances had been diagnosed in the previous month.

"As far as the Zika virus is concerned the report has come from Kanpur, Lucknow and other cities. We have also prepared with our strategies, if any cases related to Zika virus come to us we will immediately start treatment," Gupta said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Zika virus

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with officials from the state's health department in Kanpur to review the city's Zika virus condition. Kanpur's district administration, health department, and municipal council have deliberately boosted monitoring, sanitization, and inquiry, CM Yogi Adityanath told reporters. According to ANI, after the meeting, the Chief Minister made a visit to a family stricken with the illness in the city. There is no need to be concerned about the Zika virus, according to CM Adityanath. He went on to say that prompt treatment of patients, as well as proper safeguards on everyone's side, can help reduce the virus's impact.

