Uttar Pradesh's COVID Projection Out: Actual Cases Higher Than Central Panel's Wave Graph

As India continues to battle against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee has shared the second wave projections of COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh with Republic. Professor M Vidyasagar, who is the head of the expert panel of scientists appointed by the government to monitor the trajectory of the pandemic, explained that the Uttar Pradesh COVID cases were projected to peak at end of the April, which has been surpassed as per the actual data. On Saturday, while speaking to Republic, the IIT Hyderabad Professor projected that the state will witness the peak of daily case count in the following week and then the COVID-19 curve will start to flatten.

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 projection graph

Professor Vidyasagar said, "the thing which is wrong with the graph is that the initial projected peak didn't reach where we thought it would reach. This golden curve is about 3 days old, we didn't have time to recompute UP's projection as per the latest data into account. Three days ago golden and blue lines were tracking very closely but then there was a clear diversion. We have to recompute the golden curve. However, the drop in cases is expected".

As per the graph the state has already crossed its projected peak at the end of April. Clearly, as per the actual data (blue line) of the graph the state recorded more than 35,000 COVID cases, over the 30,000 that was projected.

The graph reveals the data predicted by the committee for U.P from the month of March to May. The vertical side depicts the number of COVID infections and the horizontal line depicts the days of the month. The golden line is the model computed data predicted by the committee and the blue line is the actual COVID cases that were witnessed in the state.

Health Ministry: 'Third COVID wave inevitable in India'

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry urged the people and the country to be prepared well in advance for the third phase. Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre K Vijay Raghavan asserted that there is s no clarity when the third phase will occur but is ínveitable.

A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves: K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre pic.twitter.com/c6lRzYaV2q — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

COVID Cases In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday breached the 350-mark for daily Covid-19 deaths as 352 patients succumbed to the viral disease, but one-day recoveries outstripped new cases by over 12,500, according to official figures. The state reported 25,858 new cases and 38,683 recoveries, the data showed. The latest additions take the state's overall coronavirus numbers to 13,798 fatalities, 13,68,183 infections, and 2,72,568 active cases, the data showed. The total number of patients discharged from hospitals in the state stands at 10,81,817.

(Image Credits: PTI)