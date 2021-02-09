Uttarakahand Floods: CM Rawat Meets Injured, Informs Glacier Burst Did Not Cause Avalanche

As a glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand triggered flash flood and avalanche on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday informed that glacier burst was not the reason behind the avalanche and experts are still working to find out the exact cause, while speaking to the media.

Rawat said, "There are several people from other states as well who are affected here. Most are from Bihar and Jharkhand, and some are also from states like Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh. The video of the disaster that went viral is really scary. I was in the middle of a program when I too received that video around 11 am that day, even I panicked and left the program immediately. However, with god's grace, things did not get worse as there were fears of villages near the river getting badly affected by floods, but unfortunately, several people lost their lives."

The CM added, "The government has sent scientists here, who will find out the cause behind this avalanche. But let me tell you one thing, the reason behind the disaster is not the broken glacier. The glacier was fresh and just 2-3 days old, we have asked the scientists to find out the speed and density of that glacier, and also trying to develop an early alarm system for such situations."

PM assures all possible aid to Uttarakhand

Shortly after the calamity hit the state, PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Haldia had prayed for the victims stuck in the disaster, stating that he was constantly in touch with Uttarakhand CM, Home Minister, and the NDRF troops with respect to the rescue operations. He had also assured all possible help to the state to tide over the crisis.

As per the latest information, over 170 people are reported to be missing while the death toll has risen to 24, with more bodies being recovered from the debris. A joint team of ITBP, Army, SDRF, and NDRF is currently inside the Tapovan tunnel for the rescue operation. At least 35 people are said to be trapped inside.

