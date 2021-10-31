Uttarakhand: 11 Dead, 4 Injured In Road Accident In Dehradun's Chakrata

In a tragic incident, 11 people died, and four were injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Sunday, October 31. Upon receiving information about the accident, Chakrata sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), along with local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), rushed to the spot.

Responding to the tragic incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged the district administration to immediately implement relief and rescue operations and provide medical aid to the injured.

Expressing condolences to the kin of the deceased, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister wrote on Twitter, "Condolences to the heart-rending road accident on Bulhad-Byla road under Chakrata area. May God give peace to the soul of the deceased and strength to the families to bear the loss".

232 homes damaged in natural disasters between Oct 17 & Oct 19 in Uttarakhand

According to the Uttarakhand administration's statement, between October 17 and October 19, 79 deaths were reported in the state as a result of natural disasters caused by heavy rainfall. Uttarakhand observed non-stop rains in the month of October that resulted in landslides, flooded roads and river overflows in various regions.

During the month of October, bad weather had wreaked havoc across Uttarakhand leading to loss of life and property in several regions in the state. Data provided by the state government showed that between October 17 and October 19, 24 occurrences of injury and three cases of missing people were reported.

Nainital recorded the highest number of deaths, with 35, followed by Champawat with 11. The rain also caused widespread devastation in the form of landslides, house collapses, and deluges, resulting in the deaths and destruction of property across the state. In the three days, a total of 232 homes were damaged.

While Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced that he will donate his salary for the month of October 2021 to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). The announcement was made following the recent natural disasters in the state. Earlier, Pushkar Singh Dhami had met with the families and relatives of the deceased to express his condolences.

(Image: @ANI/Twitter)