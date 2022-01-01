Uttarakhand: 2 Tourists Found Dead In Nanda Devi National Park

Two tourists were found dead on Saturday in a snow-laden forest area of Nanda Devi National Park in Chamoli district in Gopeshwar.

A team of the park spotted the bodies during a patrol, police said .

There is a lot of snow where the bodies have been seen, Joshimath SHO Rajendra Singh Kholia said.

The area where the bodies were located is close to Auli -- Uttarakhand's famous skiing destination.

For the last few days, New Year revellers have been flocking to several areas in Uttarakhand known for their scenic beauty, including Auli, which is famous for its ski slopes.

Police and State Disaster Response Force teams have rushed to the spot, Kholia said.

