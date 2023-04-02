Uttarakhand: 22 Injured, 2 Killed As Bus Falls Into A Ditch On Mussoorie-Dehradun Road

A bus fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road on Saturday, which led to the death of two people and as many as 22 people, including the driver sustained injuries.

As per Mussoorie police, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) helped rescue the injured, and were admitted to hospital for the treatment.

#UPDATE | Uttarakhand: 22 people, including the driver, were in the bus that fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road. All the passengers were injured in the accident & were rescued, condition of three of them is serious: Mussoorie police https://t.co/KKsDv4oGnR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2023

The police also stated that two girls were dead in the bus accident on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road and the condition of three passengers was serious.

The cause of the accident is unknown, and further details are awaited.

Sabarimala pilgrims fell into a gorge on March 28

In another incident, a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims fell into a gorge in Elavunkal near Nilakkal in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta on March 28. The bus had 68 passengers, out of which twenty people were injured. There were seven children as well among the passengers.

The accident took place when the bus carrying devotees from Tamilnadu was returning after the Sabarimala pilgrimage and the accident occurred on the Ilavunkal-Erumeli road.

About 20 people who were injured in the accident were taken to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Other injured were admitted to Pathanamthitta District General Hospital.