Uttarakhand: 57 Pilgrims Died During Char Dham Yatra Since Pilgrimage Began On May 3

Uttarakhand Director General (DG) Health Shailja Bhatt informed that a total of 57 devotees have died during the Char Dham Yatra, since the pilgrimage began on May 3. It's pertinent to mention that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has already taken note of the number of deaths and has sought a report from the state government as early as on May 10, when the number of deaths during the Yatra had reached 20.

It's after two years that the Yatra is being conducted sans any COVID restrictions and according to official data as on May 16, over five lakh pilgrims have visited the Yatra in just two weeks, which is more than the total number of pilgrims who undertook the pilgrimage in the last two years.

'Heart Attacks and mountain sickness, primary reasons for deaths of pilgrims': Uttarakhand DG Health Shailja Bhatt

Among the various health issues responsible for the fatalities, heart attacks and mountain sickness have emerged as major reasons for the deaths, informed Uttarakhand DG Health Shailja Bhatt. Earlier, when asked about deaths during Char Dham Yatra, Dr Pradeep Bhardwaj of Six Sigma Healthcare, that is providing free medical facilities on the Char Dham Yatra route, told PTI, "They (People) are coming directly from low altitudes to places situated at 10,000-12,000 ft. How can they cope with such an abrupt climatic change? No medical check-up of pilgrims is being done this time before the start of the journey." He further added, "Compulsory health check of pilgrims is a must. Only those who are medically fit to undertake the high-altitude journey should be allowed to go ahead."

Most of the deaths have been recorded in Yamunotri due to cardiac arrest. Earlier, the Uttarakhand DGP stated that the pilgrims will not be allowed to undertake the Yatra if the total number of pilgrims rises exponentially. The government has set an upper limit for the maximum number of pilgrims who can join the yatra on a daily basis and have already raised the cap for all the four dhams by 1,000. Now 16,000 people can visit Badrinath; 13,000 - Kedarnath; 8,000 - Gangotri and 5,000 - Yamunotri.

CM Dhami urges pilgrims to register before undertaking Yatra

While the state has already issued health advisories to the yatris, in order to ensure that the right amount of resources are procured basis the estimated people during the yatra, CM Dhami requested the pilgrims to get themselves registered. The request comes as the amount of registrations, according to the data available until May 31, 2022, goes up to 9.5 lakh. Kedarnath has received the maximum number of registrations of 3,35,886 pilgrims, Badrinath - 2,80,268, Yamunotri - 1,73,229, Gangotri - 1,76,203.

