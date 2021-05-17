Uttarakhand AIIMS PRO Reports First Death Due To 'Black Fungus' Infection In State

Amid the rising cases of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus among COVID-19 patients all across the country, Uttarakhand reported its first death by Mucormycosis at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, informed AIIMS PRO on Monday. He also stated that the black fungus infection has been found in 15 COVID-19 patients of Uttarakhand and they are admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh.

AIIMS PRO Dr Harish Thapliyal.said, "Along with the corona infection, the risk of black fungus is increasing in Uttarakhand, the circumstances are that cases of black fungus are continuously coming up in Uttarakhand and the first death due to black fungus was reported in AIIMS Rishikesh."

"The deceased man died from black fungus in AIIMS was infected from COVID-19 and was bought from Dehradun a few days ago in AIIMS. After several tests black fungus infection was confirmed in him," he added.

Talking about the number of Dr Harish Thapliyal. further said, "Of the total 15 cases, 12 infected people are from Uttarakhand out of which five are from Haridwar, four from Dehradun, one from Kashipur, one from Udham Singh Nagar, and one from Almora."

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Saturday warned against the spread of mucormycosis and recommended that with COVID-19 cases increasing, it's of paramount importance that protocols of infection control practices are followed at hospitals. He had said, "Misuse of steroids is a major cause behind this infection. Chances of fungal infection increase in the patients who are diabetic, COVID positive, and those who are taking steroids. To prevent it, we should stop the misuse of steroids."

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication and reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for.

COVID Situation In Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, over 1,000 children below 9 years of age contracted the infection in Uttarakhand in the last ten days, informed the state health department on Sunday. Some of the children have also been hospitalized. Whereas, the Uttarakhand health department has also given strict instructions to hospitals to provide data of COVID-19 deaths to the State Control Room on the same day.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 79,379 active coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand and 4,426 died due to the deadly disease in the state.

(With Agency Inputs)