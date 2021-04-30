Uttarakhand Allocated 1.64 Lakh Vaccine Doses For Inoculating 18-44 Yr Olds; Drive Delayed

As states postpone vaccinating those between 18-44 years, Uttarkhand govt on Friday, said that it has been allocated 1,22,000 doses of Covishield & around 42,000 doses of Covaxin for vaccinating them. Uttarakhand Health Secy Amit Negi said that the state's drive for 18-45 age group will start after the first week of May, after receiving vaccines. Uttarakhand, which has witnessed a surge in cases after the Maha Kumbh, has 48,319 active cases, 1,24,046 recovered cases and 2502 fatalities

Uttarakhand to vaccinate after 1st week of May

GoI has allotted around 1,22,000 doses of Covishield & around 42,000 doses of Covaxin to Uttarakhand for vaccination of those between 18-45 yrs. Vaccination drive for 18-45 age group will start after first week of May,after we receive vaccines: Uttarakhand Health Secy Amit Negi pic.twitter.com/yvLhHS0qMN — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021

UP, Gujarat to begin vaccination

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, announced that the state will begin vaccination in seven districts - Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Bareilly from tomorrow. Gujarat too has announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for those aged above 18 will commence in the state in 10 districts most affected by COVID-19. Similarly, Maharashtra would 'inaugurate the drive on a nominal basis' on Saturday - May 1 - marking 'Maharashtra day'. Goa, on the other hand, has said it would commence its drive on May 1 due to a delay in receiving vaccine doses.

India's vaccine shortage crisis

On April 19, the Centre relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards and mentioned that vaccine manufacturers can supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. The private hospitals shall have to procure their supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines exclusively from this quota. Vaccination shall continue at Centre's vaccination centres for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 45 years, free of cost. Both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) have offered vaccines at RS 150/dose to Centre, but at Rs 300 and Rs 400 respectively to state governments.

Soon enough, most state governments placed lakhs of orders with the two vaccine manufacturers, but are yet to receive their orders. States like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Jammu-Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Delhi have postponed their vaccination drive by two weeks atleast due to a shortage of vaccine doses. The Co-WIN portal which opened registration for those above 18 years, only allows registration as most states do not have stocks to schedule vaccination appointments. India has administered 15,12,44,226 vaccine doses till date, of which 2,63,41,135 have recieved the second dose.