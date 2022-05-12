Uttarakhand Announces 3 Free LPG Cylinders For Antyodaya Card-holders Every Year

The Uttarakhand government Thursday decided it will give three free LPG cylinders to Antyodaya card-holders every year, a move opposition Congress claimed violated the Model Code of Conduct and will be raised by the party before the Election Commission.

The Congress said the MCC came into force after it was announced that the Champawat assembly bypoll -- in which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is the BJP’s candidate -- will be held on May 31.

The decision to provide free cooking gas cylinders was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by the chief minister.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said a total of 1,84,142 Antyodaya card-holders will benefit from the decision.

The cabinet also decided to continue giving a bonus of Rs 20 per quintal to farmers on the purchase of wheat like previous years, he said. The BJP welcomed the cabinet's decision on free LPG cylinders, saying it was in accordance with the concept of a welfare State. “It is a historic decision. The state government has kept its promise. It will empower the weaker sections. It will help them lead a better life,” state BJP media incharge Manveer Singh Chauhan said. However, the Congress said the announcement has been made clearly to influence voters and that it was a violation of the model code of conduct.

“We are going to the Election Commission to lodge a complaint. It is a clear violation of the model code of conduct. Why is the state government doing such a thing? Is it not sure about the chief minister's victory in Champawat?" senior Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana said. Dhami is contesting the bypoll to become a member of the state assembly as he could not win from Khatima seat during regular polls held in February.

It is a constitutional requirement that any non-member becoming a chief minister of a state has to become a member within six of being sworn in as CM.

