Uttarakhand: As Char Dham Yatra Kicks Off, ITBP Set For Disaster Response; Sets Up 7 RRCs

As the Char Dham Yatra began on May 3, the first in two years without any COVID restrictions, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has made massive arrangements and has set up seven Regional Response Centres (RRCs) to facilitate pilgrimage movement and respond to any natural disasters. It's important to note that this year due to the waning of the Covid situation, the administration is expecting a huge influx of Pilgrims.

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey stated that they are the first responder to any natural calamity. "There have been seven RRCs set up by ITBP in the Himalayan region for disaster response. These RRCs are functioning, two of them are nearby the Char Dham Yatra route; one in Uttarkashi and another in Gauchar near Kedarnath Dham," he said.

ITBP on alert to respond to disasters

Rains in the hilly regions severely enhances the possibility of landslides. "There are teams which are in touch with district administration and NDRF to carry out rescue operations in case of landslides or to conduct rescue operations by Air. We have our standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to respond to any untoward incident," the ITBP spokesperson said.

The administration is expecting a large number of people to attend the Yatra as the COVID-19 curbs are completely phased out. ITBP has prepared the teams accordingly. They are regularly conducting drills and exercises to respond to any untoward incident.

ITBP rescue operations in the recent past

Vivek Kumar Pandey stated that ITBP has taken part in a number of rescue operations and saved the lives of thousands. In 2022 in the Himalyan range, ITBP evacuated and saved the lives of 48 people during three rescue operations. ITBP has conducted over 200 search and rescue missions in the recent years, wherein in two major calamities - in the 2013 Kedarnath floods, ITBP saved the lives of 30,000 people and from 2014 till date, ITBP has saved 6,297 lives in 155 rescue missions in the Himalayan region. In the same period, ITBP recovered 295 bodies, informed Pandey.

The Char Dham Yatra this year is being conducted without any COVID-19 restrictions, to the extent that neither a COVID negative test report nor a vaccination certificate is mandated by the government.

According to the Uttarakhand government, 7,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Gangotri, 15,000 at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made by the government for 45 days.

Image: PTI