Uttarakhand: As COVID Spreads To Remote Villages Govt To Take 'major Decision' On May 10

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal on Saturday, May 8, said that the COVID-19 virus has spread to Uttarakhand's villages. Despite the Corona Curfew, the extent of transmission is alarming, he added. Uniyal stated that government will make a big decision by May 10 to stop the spread of the disease.

Uttarakhand govt to take "major decision"

State Minister noted, "Covid-19 infection has reached villages of Uttarakhand. The level of transmission, despite corona curfew, is a matter of concern. To contain the spread, the government will take a major decision by 10 May."

On Thursday, May 6, 30 out of 45 people in a village in the Pauri district tested positive for COVID-19, alarming the administration, which declared the gram sabha area a containment zone. According to Revenue Officer Sudha Dobhal, all of them were put in home isolation, and samples of the rest of the residents of Bandun village in the Jaiharikhal block were collected for testing. The administration has declared the Bandun gram sabha a containment zone, she informed.

Earlier this week, the Uttarakhand government extended the 'Corona curfew' in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital districts until May 10 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The order directed the remaining ten district managers to evaluate the situation in their areas and, if necessary, enforce a curfew until 5 am on May 10.

COVID-19 infection has reached villages of Uttarakhand

On Tuesday, May 4, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat inaugurated a hospital in Haridwar with 140 oxygen-supported beds. The hospital will be run jointly by the Patanjali Yogpeeth and the state government and will have 10 emergency beds and four ventilators. The facility would help the people of Haridwar and the surrounding districts, according to the Chief Minister. The number of ventilators in the state is steadily increasing, he added.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday that Uttarakhand registered over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. According to the report, 137 people have died from the disease on Friday. Also, the total recoveries stand at 1,58,872 after 4,725 people recovered in the last 24 hours. However, with 4,01,078 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's daily new infections continue to grow. The total number of active cases in India has reached 37,23,446.

(with inputs from ANI and PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI/Facebook/SubodhUniyal