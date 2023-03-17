Uttarakhand Assembly Adjourned Sine Die, Passes Rs 77,407.08 Crore Budget 2034-24

The Uttarakhand Assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday after the passage of the state's budget of Rs 77,407.08 crore for 2023-24.

The budget was passed by voice vote in the absence of opposition members who staged a walkout.

The budget with focus on development of education and health infrastructure, youth, women and children welfare was presented in the state assembly here on Wednesday.

Tabling the budget in the assembly, Finance Minister Premchand Aggrawal said it is an inclusive budget which reaches out to the last man in social hierarchy, youths, farmers and women and gives priority to the deprived.

The budget estimate makes the largest allocation of Rs 10,459.55 crore for education and youth welfare followed by the health department which has received an allocation of Rs 4,217.87 crore.