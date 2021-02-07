Uttarakhand Avalanche: Chamoli MP Narrates Sequence Of Events That Led To Flash Floods

Three people have died and many are reportedly missing after a glacial break in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning. Teams from the police, the Army, the ITBP and disaster response forces have been deployed to undertake relief and rescue work and "are doing their best to save the lives of the workers at construction sites affected by the disaster", said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Speaking about the Uttarakhand glacier breach, BJP MP from Chamoli, Tirath Singh Rawat said, "This incident took place at around 9:30 am to 10 am in the morning. A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, due to which the dam of the Rishi Ganga Tapovan Hydro Power Project near the border was dismantled, which led to the flash flood. The rescue operation is underway. I was in Delhi a while ago, now I am on my way to Uttarakhand. We are constantly in touch with our workers who are present at the site."

READ | Uttarakhand Glacier Breach LIVE Updates: Casualties Feared, Rescue Op In Chamoli Underway

READ | Uttarakhand Disaster: PM Modi, Amit Shah Review Situation; CM Rawat Says 'flow Subsiding'

Indian Army and IAF in action

Indian Army has deployed choppers & troops for supporting the Uttarakhand government and NDRF to tackle the flood.

"Military station near Rishikesh actively involved in the coordination of rescue & relief operations with local administration. Army headquarters monitoring the situation," said the Indian Army.

"Three choppers including two Mi-17 and one ALH Dhruv chopper of Air Force stationed in Dehradoon fo rescue operations in flood affected areas. More aircraft will be deployed as per the requirement on the ground", assured IAF officials

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Uttarakhand Police said, "People settled along the river are being removed from the area. The flow of the river Bhagirathi has been stopped for precaution. In order to prevent the flow of water of Alaknanda, the GVK dam in Srinagar and the Virbhadra Dam of Rishikesh have been evacuated. Uttarakhand Police and SDRF are on alert."

READ | Uttarakhand CM To Conduct Aerial Survey Of Glacier Breach; Emergency Helpline Numbers Here

READ | Glacier Bursts In Uttarakhand's Chamoli; CM Rawat, ITBP Teams At Spot, Casualties Feared