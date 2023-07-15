Uttarakhand Battles Severe Rain, Floods; Yamunotri Highway 123 Blocked

As the state of Uttarakhand battles severe rain and flood situations, the Yamunotri Highway 123 has been blocked near the town of Chami due to a massive debris flow, as announced by the Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer. This unfortunate incident has compounded the challenges faced by the region, further disrupting transportation and raising concerns among the local community and authorities.

Heavy rainfall triggers debris flow

The heavy rainfall that has been persisting in Uttarakhand for the past few days is believed to have triggered the debris flow, resulting in an overwhelming amount of material descending onto the highway. The exact cause and scale of the debris flow are yet to be fully assessed, as rescue teams and authorities are currently engaged in clearance operations.

Highway closure amidst ongoing flood conditions

The closure of Yamunotri Highway 123 has added to the already tense situation caused by the ongoing rain and flood conditions in Uttarakhand. The state has been grappling with incessant downpours, leading to swollen rivers, landslides, and multiple roadblocks across the region. Several areas have been severely affected, with reports of houses being damaged and people being displaced from their homes.

Rescue and relief operations underway

The Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Office, along with local police and other emergency response teams, has been working tirelessly to tackle the flood situation and ensure the safety of residents and visitors. Rescue operations are underway, with priority being given to evacuating those in vulnerable areas and providing necessary relief measures.

Impact on pilgrimage site Yamunotri

Yamunotri, a popular pilgrimage site and one of the revered Char Dham Yatra destinations, has also witnessed the adverse effects of the inclement weather. The closure of Yamunotri Highway 123 has disrupted the travel plans of devotees and tourists who flock to the region for spiritual and recreational purposes. Authorities are urging people to refrain from using the blocked route and advising alternative routes to minimise inconvenience.

Uttarakhand, with its challenging mountainous terrain and heavy monsoon rains, is prone to natural disasters, including flash floods and landslides. The state has witnessed devastating events in the past, such as the 2013 Kedarnath flood tragedy. Consequently, the local administration and disaster management agencies have been continuously working to enhance preparedness and response mechanisms.

As rescue and clearance operations persist on Yamunotri Highway 123, authorities remain dedicated to restoring normalcy in the affected areas. However, with the ongoing rain and flood situation, challenges persist. The safety of the public remains paramount, and efforts are being made to ensure the availability of essential supplies to affected regions.

Residents and travellers are advised to stay updated with the latest information provided by the authorities and adhere to safety instructions. Relief and support systems are being actively deployed to provide assistance to those in need. Uttarakhand, with its resilient spirit, stands united in facing these testing times and aims to recover from the adversities caused by the rain and flood situation.