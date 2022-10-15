Uttarakhand BJP Leader Demands CBI Probe Into His Wife's Death During UP Police Raids

Uttarakhand BJP leader Gurtej Singh Bhullar on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into his wife Gurpreet Bhullar's death, who was allegedly killed in cross-firing during a raid carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Police. On Thursday, a clash erupted when a team of UP police from Thakurdwara reached Bharatpur village to raid the house of Jaspur senior block pramukh Gurtaj Bhullar in search of a sand mining mafia.

The police team claimed of receiving a tip-off that Jafar, a mining mafia with a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was hiding at Bhullar's house. When a team in plain clothes reached Bhullar's house, an argument broke out. Both sides resorted to firing in which Bhullar's wife Gurpreet, who was returning home from work, was killed. Five others, including two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, were injured in the clash.

Uttarakhand BJP leader demands CBI probe into wife's death

Bhullar stated that both states have BJP-ruled governments and if found guilty, he will accept the punishment. Singh also claimed that the UP police officials who shot his wife were in a drunk state.

"I want justice for my wife and my family. I appeal to the government for a CBI probe. BJP government is there in both states. If I am at fault then I should be punished but a fair probe should be done. I have not done anything, they came to my home and shot my wife. Some of them (UP Police officials) were drunk and killed my wife. They are spreading propaganda that they were kept hostage. There are CCTVs everywhere on the road. I am also a public representative of the government, yet all this happened to me".

After the BJP leader's wife was killed, the news spread across the villages and angry locals blocked the highway in protest. Kashipur MLA Trilok Singh Cheema, Gadarpur MLA Arvind Pandey, and former MP Balraj Passi joined the protesters. The blockade was lifted at 11 p.m. after persuasion by the district police.

Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC said the Uttar Pradesh Police team did not inform their Uttarakhand counterparts about the action in advance.

He added that the Uttarakhand Police has also registered a case against 10-12 personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 120-b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint filed by the family of the deceased.

(Image: ANI)