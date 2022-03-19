Uttarakhand: BJP To Hold Legislative Party Meeting On March 20; CM Announcement Likely

Over a week after it retained power in Uttarakhand, BJP will hold its Legislative Party meeting on Sunday, March 20, and is likely to announce the name of the CM. While Pushkar Singh Dhami would have been an automatic choice for the CM's post, he suffered a setback after losing to Congress' Congress's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima. BJP has already appointed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi as observers for the election of the leader of the Legislative Party in Uttarakhand.

As per sources, they might reach Dehradun by Saturday evening or tomorrow to part in the process. Sources also revealed that all BJP legislators have been directed to remain in Uttarakhand's capital city on Sunday. Two days earlier, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat refused to comment on BJP's pick for the Uttarakhand CM's post citing that he had failed to control the infighting in his own party.

BJP sweeps Uttarakhand election

All 70 seats in Uttarakhand went to the polls in a single phase on February 14. Congress was seeking to take advantage of the fact that BJP had changed two CMs within a span of 4 months in 2021. Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, 2021, when he resigned because of a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Dhami in July as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

While the exit polls showed a tight race between BJP and Congress, the former won a comfortable majority of 47 seats with a vote share of 44.33%. Though the vote share of the Sonia Gandhi-led party jumped from 33.5% in 2017 to 37.91%, its seat tally improved slightly from 11 to 19 seats. On the other hand, BSP bagged two seats despite having a marginal presence in the state. AAP failed to open its account with its CM face Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal losing to BJP's Suresh Singh Chauhan. While ex-CM Harish Rawat faced a humiliating loss in Lalkuwa, his daughter Anupama Rawat emerged victorious in Haridwar Rural.

Image: Twitter