Uttarakhand: Bus Bound To Haridwar From Kedarnath Overturns; 21 Passengers Injured

A bus bound for Haridwar from Kedarnath in Uttarakhand overturned on its way, leaving dozens of passengers injured. According to news agency ANI, the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) rushed to the spot following the incident to rescue those trapped inside the bus.

An SDRF officer revealed that a total of 33 passengers including two children were on the bus on its way from Kedarnath to Haridwar and that the accident resulted in injuries to 21 of them. The officer further revealed that all the injured passengers, who happen to be residents of Maharashtra, have been transported to Rishikesh for treatment.

This comes just a week after the Uttarakhand government announced to halt the Kedarnath Yatra from Sonprayag onwards owing to heavy rainfall. A circular was issued by the Rudraprayag district administration saying that the Yatra was halted "keeping in view the safety of the pilgrims amid fears of untoward incidents".

Notably, this follows a series of unfortunate incidents wherein dozens of people lost their lives during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra which commenced on May 3.

Incidents in Uttarakhand during Char Dham Yatra

The four Himalayan shrines of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath saw a sea of pilgrims visit these holy sites this year which, tragically, turned fatal for many. According to the data released by the state government, 213 pilgrims have died since the Yatra began earlier this year, which according to the state government occurred due to health issues, cardiac arrest being the most prominent.

Earlier on Thursday, the Uttarakhand government also revealed that approximately 27.6 lakh pilgrims visited the four locations this year out of which Badrinath saw the highest footfall with 9.5 lakh. Badrinath was followed by Kedarnath (8.7 lakh) which opened on May 6 whereas Gangotri and Yamunotri saw 4.4 lakh and 3.4 lakh visitors respectively since May 3 this year. However, Kedarnath is ranked first in terms of the number of deaths with 105 followed by Badrinath (52), Yamunotri (43) and Gangotri (13).