Uttarakhand Cabinet: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Keeps 23 Portfolios, Including Home & Revenue

On Tuesday, nearly a week after being sworn in as Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, the BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami assigned himself almost two dozen portfolios.

Ajay Sharma
Pushkar Singh Dhami

On Tuesday, nearly a week after being sworn in as Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami has assigned portfolios among his ministers. The Chief Minister will himself oversee as many as 23 portfolios.

The portfolio allocation announcement that came on Tuesday night saw Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami keeping a number of departments to himself. The major ones among these include Home, Industrial Development (mining), Justice, Labour, Excise, Environment Conservation and Climate Change, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, and Civil Aviation. CM Dhami will also be handling important departments like the Council of Ministers, Personnel and Vigilance, Secretariat Administration, General Administration, Planning, State Property, Information, and Revenue. 

Below is the list of portfolios under Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami

  1. The Council of Ministers
  2. Personnel and Vigilance
  3. Secretariat Administration 
  4. General Administration
  5. Planning
  6. State Property
  7. Information
  8. Home
  9. Revenue
  10. Industrial Development
  11. Mining
  12. Industrial Development
  13. Labour
  14. Information Technology
  15. Science Technology
  16. Drinking-Water
  17. Energy
  18. AYUSH and AYUSH Education
  19. Excise
  20. Justice
  21. Environment Protection and Climate Change
  22. Disaster Management and Rehabilitation
  23. Civil Aviation departments

Though Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami tabled the Uttarakhand budget on Tuesday, he later assigned the Finance portfolio to Prem Chand Aggarwal, one of three new faces in the cabinet.

CM Pushkar Dhami presented budget

On Tuesday, Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retired) addressed the opening session of Uttarakhand's fifth elected assembly. As the fifth Uttarakhand administration conducted its maiden assembly session on Tuesday, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government presented a vote-on-account budget of Rs 21,117 crore for the first four months of the next financial year.

"Our detailed budget will likely be announced in June or July and to ensure that development works do not stop, we had to bring a vote on account for the first four months of the next fiscal,” CM Dhami said.

BJP retains Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has never voted for the same political party for two consecutive terms in the previous 21 years. However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Uttarakhand with an easy victory, capturing 47 seats, 11 more than the needed for majority in the 70-seat legislature, thus breaking a 21 years jinx. Congress, on the other hand, increased its vote share from 33.5 per cent in 2017 to 37.91 per cent in 2018, although its seat tally climbed somewhat from 11 to 19 seats. Despite having just a little representation in the state, the BSP won two seats. Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal, the AAP's CM candidate, was defeated by BJP's Suresh Singh Chauhan. 

