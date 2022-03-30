Uttarakhand Cabinet: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Keeps 23 Portfolios, Including Home & Revenue

On Tuesday, nearly a week after being sworn in as Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami has assigned portfolios among his ministers. The Chief Minister will himself oversee as many as 23 portfolios.

The portfolio allocation announcement that came on Tuesday night saw Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami keeping a number of departments to himself. The major ones among these include Home, Industrial Development (mining), Justice, Labour, Excise, Environment Conservation and Climate Change, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, and Civil Aviation. CM Dhami will also be handling important departments like the Council of Ministers, Personnel and Vigilance, Secretariat Administration, General Administration, Planning, State Property, Information, and Revenue.

Uttarakhand portfolio allocation: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to oversee 23 portfolios including Home, Excise, Mining and Civil Aviation. pic.twitter.com/BGJTo8NPvW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 30, 2022

Below is the list of portfolios under Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami

The Council of Ministers Personnel and Vigilance Secretariat Administration General Administration Planning State Property Information Home Revenue Industrial Development Mining Industrial Development Labour Information Technology Science Technology Drinking-Water Energy AYUSH and AYUSH Education Excise Justice Environment Protection and Climate Change Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Civil Aviation departments

Though Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami tabled the Uttarakhand budget on Tuesday, he later assigned the Finance portfolio to Prem Chand Aggarwal, one of three new faces in the cabinet.

CM Pushkar Dhami presented budget

On Tuesday, Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retired) addressed the opening session of Uttarakhand's fifth elected assembly. As the fifth Uttarakhand administration conducted its maiden assembly session on Tuesday, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government presented a vote-on-account budget of Rs 21,117 crore for the first four months of the next financial year.

आज विधानसभा के प्रथम सत्र में ₹21,116 करोड़ के कुल व्यय का चार माह का लेखानुदान प्रस्तुत किया। हमारी सरकार जन आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करते हुए विकास के नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित करेगी। pic.twitter.com/mCmIkvvApk — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 29, 2022

"Our detailed budget will likely be announced in June or July and to ensure that development works do not stop, we had to bring a vote on account for the first four months of the next fiscal,” CM Dhami said.

BJP retains Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has never voted for the same political party for two consecutive terms in the previous 21 years. However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Uttarakhand with an easy victory, capturing 47 seats, 11 more than the needed for majority in the 70-seat legislature, thus breaking a 21 years jinx. Congress, on the other hand, increased its vote share from 33.5 per cent in 2017 to 37.91 per cent in 2018, although its seat tally climbed somewhat from 11 to 19 seats. Despite having just a little representation in the state, the BSP won two seats. Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal, the AAP's CM candidate, was defeated by BJP's Suresh Singh Chauhan.