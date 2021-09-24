Uttarakhand: Cabinet Nod To Payment Of Revised DA

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday gave its approval to payment of revised dearness allowance to the state government employees.

The state government employees and pensioners will get the revised DA with retrospective effect from July 1, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal told reporters.

The Cabinet gave the nod at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Dhami had lifted the freeze on payment of DA to the state government employees on August 25 and increased it from 17 to 28 per cent.

The state government employees will get the revised DA with arrears. As many as 1,60,000 government employees and 1,50,000 pensioners will benefit from the decision.

The Cabinet also decided to substantially lower VAT charges on aviation turbine fuel from 20 per cent to 2 per cent.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently suggested reducing VAT charges on ATF, saying it will help boost air connectivity and revenue.

It also decided to make head constables out of constables entirely through promotions rather than through an examination.

The Cabinet also decided to allow contractual teachers in seven engineering institutes of the state to work from October 2021 to March 31, 2022.

The state government will meet expenses worth Rs 3.83 crore to be incurred on payment of their remuneration, Uniyal said.