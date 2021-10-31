Uttarakhand: Centre To Set Up AIIMS Satellite Centre In Kumaon; Team To Visit Soon

With an aim to boost medical facilities and treatment in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, a satellite centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be set up in the division on land provided by the state government, the Union Health Ministry informed.

Concerning the same, a letter from the economic adviser to the Government of India has been received by the AIIMS Rishikesh Director. The satellite centre will help in providing necessary medical treatments to the people in the Kumaon Mandal region. Expressing his gratitude towards the central government for this initiative, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to Twitter and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

In a video message shared on his official Twitter handle, he wrote, "Honorable Prime Minister Mr @narendramodi ji and Mr @mansukhmandviya, heartfelt thanks to (Union Health Minister) on behalf of all the people of Devbhoomi for taking the decision to open AIIMS branch (Satellite Center) in Kumaon region (Udham Singh Nagar) of Uttarakhand. (sic)"

As a part of this, the Union Health Ministry has also received a request from the state government for setting up the satellite centre of AIIMS Rishikesh in Kumaon Mandal. Thereafter, a technical team of the Ministry will soon evaluate the suitability of the land as provided by the government and will also assess the capacity of the AIIMS satellite centre. A team of the concerned engineer and chief architect headed by the AIIMS director will soon visit the land and the matter will be taken forward to the Central government.

GOI economic adviser writes to AIIMS Rishikesh Director

In the letter to the AIIMS Rishikesh Director, Government of India's economic adviser Nilambuj Sharan noted that necessary arrangements will be made at AIIMS Rishikesh to further operate its satellite centre in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district as it was already done in Odisha's Balasore region. Setting up of the satellite centre will not only help provide the necessary medical treatments for the people of the Kumaon region but also the people living in the adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh.

AIIMS satellite centre in Odisha's Balasore

Earlier, the central government announced the setting up an AIIMS satellite centre at Odisha's Balasore which will further include adequate health facilities for the patients. The construction of the satellite centre in Balasore will further help in reducing the number of patients coming to AIIMS Bhubaneswar from the northern districts of Orissa.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)