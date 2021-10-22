Uttarakhand: Char Dham Visited By Over 2 Lakh Pilgrims Till Now, Says Devasthanam Board

Dr Harish Gaur, a member of the Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board, stated on Friday that over two lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham since the temples' gates opened. He further stated that the Shri Gangotri Dham, Shri Kedarnath Dham, and Shri Yamunotri Dham will close on November 5 and 6, while the Shri Badrinath Dham will close on November 20. The Char Dham Yatra commenced on September 18 after the Nainital High Court overturned the ban on the annual pilgrimage on September 16, allowing only fully vaccinated people with a necessary COVID-19 negative report to visit.

"The doors of the Tritiya (third) Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple will close on October 30 and Dwitiya (second) Kedar Shri Madmaheshwar Temple on November 22 for winter. Shri Madmaheshwar Fair will be held on November 25," he added.

Uttarakhand: Char Dham visited by over 2 lakh people since gates opened as per Uttarakhand Devasthanam Board

Every year, lakhs of tourists and devotees go from all over the country and overseas to participate in this yatra. The death toll in Uttarakhand, which has been ravaged by rain, has risen to 64, with more than 11 people reported missing so far, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah, who was speaking to the media on Thursday after completing an airborne inspection of the state's rain-affected districts, stated that no tourist casualties have been reported so far and that the Char Dham Yatra has also restarted.

"I held a high-level review meeting with officials of the State and Centre over the natural calamity in Uttarakhand. Due to timely rainfall alerts, the extent of damage could be controlled. Now, the Char Dham Yatra has resumed," said the Home Minister yesterday.

I held a high level review meeting with officials of the State and Centre over the natural disaster in Uttarakhand. Due to timely rainfall alert, the extent of damage could be controlled. Now, the Char Dham Yatra has resumed: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/bv7IS0BfBi — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Amit Shah says over 16,000 precautionary evacuations done in the state

He went on to say that over 3,500 individuals had been rescued and that over 16,000 precautionary evacuations had taken place so far. More than 16,000 precautionary evacuations were conducted across the state, rescuing up to 3,500 people. For the rescue operations, Shah added, 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 7 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, 15 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) companies, and more than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed. Normalcy is gradually returning to the state, according to the Home Minister.

In Nainital, Almora, and Haldwani, roads have been cleared. Power plants are expected to reopen soon as well. According to him, the mobile network has been restored in 80% of the state's territories. Shah landed in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, earlier today to assess the situation caused by the ongoing rains. Property damage has also been reported in Uttarakhand as a result of severe rains.

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: Shutterstock)