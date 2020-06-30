Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board issues SOPs for yatra beginning from July 1

Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam board, on June 29, issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the yatra, hours after declaring it open for all the residents of the state from July 1. The Char Dham Yatra, of which Badrinath is a part, has been closed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 15, doors of Badrinath temple only opened for a brief period of time during 'kapat opening' ceremony.

Read: Uttarakhand CM Pays Tributes To Kedarnath Flood Victims, Says Chardham Yatra Made Safer

E-pass for pilgrims

As per the SOP, all the visitors need to apply for an e-pass on the website of Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Prabandhan Board. The board also advises the pilgrims to not touch any idols during their visit. Warning the pilgrims in advance, the board also wrote that they can change the guidelines without any prior notice and could also ban a pilgrim from the temple.

"Uttarakhand government will begin Char Dham Yatra from the residents of the state from July 1, following standard operating procedure issued by the government in view of COVID-19. Epass is applicable to residents fo Uttarakhand only. The e-pass will be valid only for the darshan at the temple," the board wrote.

The board also added that apart from outsiders, people from containment zones and quarantine centres would also be barred from participating in the pilgrimage. Previously, Char Dham Teerth purohits had objected to the commencement of the yatra in wake of coronavirus. Anoop Singh, the head of the Joshimath Block, reportedly said that locals do not want the yatra to start as yet.

Read: Badrinath Locals Worried About Resumption Of Char Dham Yatra; Oppose Citing Covid Risk

"We do not want this yatra to commence. The government still wants to proceed with the yatra. But we are opposing this because there is a high risk for the people living in the area getting infected. We need to ensure social distancing and it can only be ensured when the yatra will not be allowed. Joshimath is also an area having no medical facility. Hence, we request the government to not allow this yatra," Singh said.

Read: Uttarakhand Records 32 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

Read: Uttarakhand: All Activities To Resume In Dehradun From June 29

Image : ANI