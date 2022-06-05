Uttarakhand: Chardham Yatra Bus Meets With Fatal Road Accident, Multiple Casualties Feared

In a fatal accident in Uttarakhand, a bus carrying Char Dham yatris fell into a gorge near Damta Uttarkashi district. The accident has claimed the lives of at least 20 people, with the death toll expected to rise, as per the authorities. The bus was carrying at least 32 pilgrims from the Panna district in Madhya Pradesh and left Haridwar at 10:00 AM on Sunday, June 5. The accident took place on the Yamunotri National Highway between Damta and Bernigad.

As per the authorities, the injured persons are being rescued and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is at the spot. District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela has directed doctors and ambulances to be sent to the spot.

"Bodies of 6 people have been recovered while 6 injured have been sent to the hospital," DGP Ashok Kumar told news agency ANI.

Along with this, the Uttarakhand CMO has been instructed to keep adequate resources ready for the treatment of the injured in PHC Damta and CHC Naugaon. The District Magistrate has also directed to dispatch NDRF and Disaster QRT and Revenue team. He is said to have left for the incident site.

More details are awaited.

Image: Republic World