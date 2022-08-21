Uttarakhand Cloudburst: 2 Dead, 5 Still Trapped Under Rubble In Tehri; SDRF Ops Underway

Two houses collapsed and seven members from the same family were trapped on the morning of August 20 in rubble after the occurrence of a cloudburst over Gwad village of Jaunpur block of Tehri district in Uttarakhand. The villagers after continuous efforts were able to pull out two dead bodies, as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) campaign is underway to find the remaining people, who continue to remain trapped under the rubble. The two dead bodies were brought to the road after walking for over 7 kilometres.

It's also important to note that an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 139km north-northeast of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh at around 1:12 am, August 20.

Cloudburst hit the Raipur-Kumalda area

A cloudburst hit the Raipur-Kumalda area in the wee hours of August 20. As a result, the rivers crossed over their banks and washed away bridges, the officials informed. The water even entered into the caves of Tapkeshwar, a famous Shiva temple on the banks of the Tons river, they added.

The villages affected due to the cloudburst include Maldevta, Bhutsi, Tauliyakatal, Thatyud, Lavarkha, Ringalgadh, Dhuttu, Ragad Gaon and Sarkhet, according to the officials. The people affected were moved to schools and panchayat buildings, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dhanolti, Lakshmi Raj Chauhan.

The heavy downpour also led to the blockage of the Raipur-Kumalda motor road, the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway was non-operational at Totaghati, while the Rishikesh-Gangotri highway was blocked at Nagni and the the Narendranagar-Ranipokhri motor road is blocked at several points.

