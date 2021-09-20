Uttarakhand: Cloudburst In Chamoli District; Rescue Operations Underway

The Chamoli district administration confirmed a cloudburst at Pangti village in Narayan Bagar block about 5:30 a.m. on Monday. The Border Road Organisation (BRO) labourers' temporary shelters were damaged and more than a dozen vehicles were stranded in the debris brought down by rainwater. The local authorities began relief and rescue efforts as soon as the news of the cloudburst was received. There have been no recorded deaths so far. Work on relief and rescue is underway.

"The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue work," says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on cloud burst incident in Pangati village of Chamoli district



According to district administration, no casualties have been reported in the incident till now.



CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Chamoli Cloudburst

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue work."

Earlier, the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway near Uma Maheshwar Ashram (Karnprayag) was closed for almost eight hours owing to a hill landslide. Debris was cleaned from the National Highway by installing machines at night, but the hill was closed and traffic was halted again at night. Over 200 vehicles were reportedly stranded in the area after the landslide. Pilgrims and other stayed in nearby motels due to the highway being closed.

Cloudburst in Dharchula, Uttarakhand

Earlier this month, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami went to disaster-affected districts of Dharchula and Pithoragarh. Dhami had said the tragedy resulted in severe loss of life and property, as well as seven people, being missing as a result of the incident. He had stated that the state government is doing all possible to restore calm in the area.

According to an official, heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Dharchula sub-division caused the collapse of houses in a village, killing five people, including three children, and left two more people missing. According to Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan, who travelled to the spot to monitor relief and rescue efforts, the incident occurred in Jumma village.

