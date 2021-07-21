Uttarakhand CM Announces Rs 200 Cr Relief Package To Help People Amid COVID-19

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand announced a Rs 200 crore relief package for people engaged in tourism and Char Dham Yatra-related activities. This relief package is expected to benefit 1.63 lakh families. The CMO released this statement. Dhami also took to Twitter to post an announcement about the package being brought by the Uttarakhand government for people associated with the tourism sector and activities related to Char Dham Yatra, affected by COVID-19.

CM's Relief package for tourism sector

The Uttarakhand High Court had put a stay on the decision to allow the Char Dham Yatra, and the state government had challenged this in the Supreme Court. The state government said that the Uttarakhand High Court had made a mistake by not taking into account that the livelihood of a large number of people living around the Char Dham, depends on the annual Char Dham Yatra. The Char Dham Yatra includes a visit to the famous Kedarnath Temple and attracts a massive crowd of lakhs of tourists and devotees every year, from across the country and from abroad. Earlier, Pushkar Singh Dhami had refused to live stream the Char Dham Yatra, as it is not written in the Vedas. Dhami had said, "After taking into account all suggestions, we have decided not to hold live streaming of Chardham Yatra as it is not written in the Vedas. We are also going to file an affidavit in the High Court in this regard,".

Uttarakhand saw sudden inflow of tourists

Uttarakhand tourism took a hit after the state implemented strict rules for maintaining COVID-19 norms. The state had seen an influx of tourists in Nainital and Mussoorie, where people had started gathering in large crowds. A number of images had been circulated, calling it to revenge tourism post the second wave of COVID-19. The Kanwar Yatra has already been called off by the state government in Uttarakhand, due to the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19. The Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar will be sealed from July 25 to August 6 to stop the entry of Kanwariyas.

(IMAGE: ANI/PTI)