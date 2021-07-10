Uttarakhand CM Caps Hotel Occupancy To 50% Amid Inflow Of Tourists Despite COVID-19

After COVID-19 norms were relaxed in Uttarakhand, the state witnessed a massive inflow of tourists. The tourists mainly travelled to hill stations like Dhanaulti, Mussourie and Nainital. The police in these areas are working on ensuring that norms such as social distancing, the wearing of masks etc are followed. This has added to the rising concerns of a potential third wave of COVID in India.

Harvinder Rawat, Dhanaulti Forest Inspector spoke to ANI about the inflow of tourists and said, “Due to opening of the place for tourists, revenue has increased. We are following social distancing and checking the COVID-19 reports at checkpoints. All precautions are in place”. Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand said that the state government of Uttarakhand has issued new Uttarakhand COVID rules with an order for a 50% capacity limit in hotels at these hill stations of Nainital and Dehradun. Dhami said to ANI,

“We have issued an order regarding 50% occupancy capping in hotels in Nainital and Dehradun. Challans are being issued to those who aren’t wearing masks, We are making efforts and will follow guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.”

Relaxation of Uttarakhand COVID rules followed by inflow of tourists to hill stations

The hill stations like Dhanaulti, Mussourie and Nainital are completely crowded and large gatherings without social distancing norms are being seen. Dhiraj Uniyal, a resident of Dhanaulti said to ANI, “Such situations of overcrowding in different parts of the state are scaring the people of the state. Due to the fear of the third wave of corona infection, the crowd of tourists in Uttarakhand is ringing alarm bells for us”. Somvari Gaur, another local resident said as well, “People are roaming without masks. There is no social distancing but we continue to reprimand them. We are also scared as even vaccination hasn’t been done here in Dhanaulti”. COVID cases in Uttarakhand have reached a total of 341088 with active cases at 1319.

COVID third wave feared due to revenge tourism seen in Uttarakhand and Himachal

As per reports, a number of visuals were seen of people not wearing masks of socially distancing. Earlier this week, the Uttarakhand High Court had also directed the government to review their decision of COVID-19 norm relaxation as there was a fear of tourists bringing in the new Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 in the state and COVID third wave. The rise in tourism has also been observed in Manali, Himachal with large gatherings of tourists without masks and social distancing norms being broken, which is being referred to as revenge tourism. There is a fear of rising in COVID cases in Uttarakhand and a COVID third wave due to this inflow of revenge tourism.

