Uttarakhand CM Chairs High-level Meeting Over Omicron, Orders Random Testing In State

With as many as five omicron cases being detected in India, the state governments are considering imposing early stringent measures to escape the spread of the ‘highly mutated’ variant. Taking note of the same, the poll-bound state of Uttarakhand has been put on high alert by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had held a high-level meeting with the top officials on Sunday on the ongoing circumstances.

Uttarakhand CM issues guidelines to conduct 25000 tests daily

He informed that the state government will be launching random testing with target of 25000 tests daily to monitor and contain the spread of the new COVID variant, Omicron. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked the state officials to be on their feet and prepare for the unforeseen circumstances, concerning the spread of the new variant which is suspected to be ‘highly transmissible.’

Haridwar | The state government is on full alert. We have held meetings with a high-power committee and are launching random testing with target of 25000 tests daily: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on precautionary measures taken by Govt over Omicron variant pic.twitter.com/sNJZuxMAv1 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

The Uttarakhand Health Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey on November 28, announced that all the passengers coming from outside the state will be monitored and tested. He further instructed all the District Magistrates to monitor the people coming from outside and to conduct intensive testing as a precautionary measure against the Omicron spread. The Uttarakhand Health Secretary also gave instructions to form monitoring teams at the district level for proper prevention.

Before this, last week, Chief Minister Dhami sounded an alert and urged the officials to ensure strict compliance of the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in public places in the state to evade the chances of COVID spread. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s office informed on Saturday that Chief Minister Dhami directed the Chief Secretary, DGP and health secretary to ensure compliance with COVID-related guidelines.

India registers 5 Omicron cases amid global spread

In less than a week, India has recorded 5 cases of Omicron variant, from different parts of the country and the officials are isolating and tracing contacts of the positive individuals. While the fifth case was detected on Sunday, Dec 5 from Delhi, the third and fourth cases were discovered on Dec 4 from Gujarat and Maharashtra respectively. The first two cases of the ‘variant of concern’ were detected in Karnataka, the health ministry informed on Thursday.



Image: PTI/Rep Image